Off & On Rain Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Broken rain showers will continue overnight with some far northern and western communities expected to trend slightly drier. There will be a resurgence of heavy rainfall along the coast into early Saturday morning. This is where the greatest additional rainfall is expected. Additional rainfall totals will range from less than a quarter inch across the far north to still 1-2″ across parts of Downeast Maine. Lows will remain on the warmer side ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. There will be some areas of patchy fog.

The heavy rain along the coast should clear out by mid-morning Saturday. There will be some partial clearing, especially south & west of Bangor. This will send temperatures slightly higher for these locations. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. By midafternoon, a cold front will move from northwest to southeast and will produce the potential for scattered showers & thunderstorms. This threat will end shortly after sunset.

The second half of the weekend will be much better. Sunday will have a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s and low 70s. There will also be an isolated risk of a shower or two.

High pressure will move into the region on Monday. This is looking to be the best day of the extended forecast as we will have lots of sunshine and seasonable highs. Clouds will move in Tuesday afternoon ahead of another low pressure that will bring the chance of showers starting late Tuesday night lasting into early Thursday morning. The second half of next week looks to trend drier but overall, next week will only have highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with some downpours along the coast. Lows ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s with areas of patchy fog. SSE wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Early morning downpours with some sun by the afternoon. There will be an isolated risk of a shower or storm into the afternoon. Highs in the mostly in the 70s. Northerly wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. An isolated shower will be possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing into the afternoon with showers arriving overnight. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers. Drier and brighter by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

