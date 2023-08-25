Mother confirms body found on Monday is that of her son who went missing in July

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald ) - The mother of a Down East lobsterman who disappeared a month ago while fishing confirmed to the Portland Press Herald Thursday night that a body found in the ocean Monday morning was that of her son.

The newspaper reports Valerie Kennedy notified a Press Herald reporter that authorities have confirmed the body belongs to her son, 18-year-old Tylar Michaud, of Steuben.

Kennedy declined to comment further.

Michaud was reported missing last month after not returning home from a day of hauling and setting traps near Petit Manan Point.

His boat, “Top Gun,” was found by a local fisherman the next day.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.