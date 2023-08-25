Mother confirms body found on Monday is that of her son who went missing in July

Michaud went missing on July 21st while hauling and setting traps near Petit Manan Point.
Michaud went missing on July 21st while hauling and setting traps near Petit Manan Point.(WABI)
By Portland Press Herald
Aug. 25, 2023
PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald ) - The mother of a Down East lobsterman who disappeared a month ago while fishing confirmed to the Portland Press Herald Thursday night that a body found in the ocean Monday morning was that of her son.

The newspaper reports Valerie Kennedy notified a Press Herald reporter that authorities have confirmed the body belongs to her son, 18-year-old Tylar Michaud, of Steuben.

Kennedy declined to comment further.

Michaud was reported missing last month after not returning home from a day of hauling and setting traps near Petit Manan Point.

His boat, “Top Gun,” was found by a local fisherman the next day.

