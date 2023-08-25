Moscow man indicted on charges stemming from deadly crash last year

CARATUNK, Maine (WABI) - A Moscow man was indicted on charges stemming from a deadly crash in Caratunk last year that killed two women.

Eric Tankerly, 34, is facing two counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence, speeding 30 plus miles over the speed limit and driving to endanger.

The crash happened in May last year on Route 201.

Jordan Merchant, 25, of Eastbrook was heading south on Route 201 when she lost control of her vehicle after being struck by Tankerly

Merchant and her passenger, Lindsey Walsh, 28, of Lakeville, Massachusetts died at the scene when their vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway.

Neither Merchant or Walsh were wearing seatbelts.

According to the indictment, Tankerley was going 100 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

