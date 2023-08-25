Moscow man indicted on charges stemming from deadly crash last year

Eric Tankerly
Eric Tankerly(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARATUNK, Maine (WABI) - A Moscow man was indicted on charges stemming from a deadly crash in Caratunk last year that killed two women.

Eric Tankerly, 34, is facing two counts of manslaughter, two counts of operating under the influence, speeding 30 plus miles over the speed limit and driving to endanger.

The crash happened in May last year on Route 201.

Jordan Merchant, 25, of Eastbrook was heading south on Route 201 when she lost control of her vehicle after being struck by Tankerly

Merchant and her passenger, Lindsey Walsh, 28, of Lakeville, Massachusetts died at the scene when their vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway.

Neither Merchant or Walsh were wearing seatbelts.

According to the indictment, Tankerley was going 100 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Tractor Trailer rollover in Newburgh
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office investigating tractor trailer rollover in Newburgh
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Maine leaders urge DOJ to shut down foreign-owned, illegally operated marijuana businesses in state
Police lights generic
Officials: Officer shoots, kills man following armed confrontation in South Portland
Crown of Maine Balloon Festival kicks off weekend of events