Maines second largest agricultural fair kicks off this weekend

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s second largest agricultural fair offering harness racing, truck, tractor and livestock pull events and more begins Sunday.

The Windsor Fair runs Aug 26 through Sept. 4.

the fair runs everyday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday is “get acquainted day”

Those 12 and up get in for $12.

Children 11 and under get in for free.

More information can be found at https://windsorfair.com/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.