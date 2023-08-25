Maines second largest agricultural fair kicks off this weekend

Windsor Fair
Windsor Fair(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s second largest agricultural fair offering harness racing, truck, tractor and livestock pull events and more begins Sunday.

The Windsor Fair runs Aug 26 through Sept. 4.

the fair runs everyday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday is “get acquainted day”

Those 12 and up get in for $12.

Children 11 and under get in for free.

More information can be found at https://windsorfair.com/

