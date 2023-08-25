Mainer deploys to Hawaii to help those affected by wildfires, spread love from Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Another volunteer from Maine is headed to Hawaii to help people affected by the wildfires in Maui.

Dede Ragot is a clinical social worker from Blue Hill and an American Red Cross volunteer. She flew out of the Portland International Jetport Thursday morning.

When she arrives in Hawaii, she will be part of the Red Cross disaster mental health team, providing emotional support for people there dealing with trauma, loss or grief.

Ragot says, with the enormity of the disaster, she felt compelled to do whatever she could to help. She’s even bringing a little bit of Maine with her, packing “love cards” from a friend in Blue Hill to give to people who need them.

“It’s really just about spreading love. I felt like this was a way for our community to support their community on Maui,” said Ragot.

This is the first Red Cross deployment for Ragot.

Claire Bennet, another Red Cross volunteer from Wells, left for Hawaii last week and will be there for three weeks.

The Red Cross provided an update to Maine’s Total Coverage on Thursday about their efforts in Hawaii. Since the fires began, more than 430 trained Red Cross disaster workers have deployed to Hawaii or helped virtually.

Together, the Red Cross and the county government have provided more than 15,400 overnight emergency shelter and hotel stays on Maui and Oahu.

The Red Cross is supporting a Family Assistance Center on Maui where people can get food and water, receive emotional and spiritual care, access health services and casework assistance, obtain updates from authorities, and receive support finding loved ones.

With the help of partners, the Red Cross has provided more than 87,000 meals and snacks to people in need.

Hundreds of people are still missing following the wildfires. The Red Cross is supporting reunification requests and is coordinating with government partners to assist in locating people.

To date, Red Cross reunification support has received nearly 3,000 welfare information requests and have successfully completed more than 2,600 of those requests.

The Red Cross says their preliminary damage reports indicate that of the some 2,800 assessments completed to date, more than 1,900 homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage.

