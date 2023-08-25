‘Maine Lakes Mermaid’ has a goal to swim in 1,500 Maine lakes and ponds

Simonds is taking on the Cross for LifeFlight challenge
Ali Simonds of Belfast, shown here in Phillips Lake in Dedham, is once again swimming a mile in...
Ali Simonds of Belfast, shown here in Phillips Lake in Dedham, is once again swimming a mile in 31 Maine lakes in 31 days.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
Maine (WABI) - Last August, we introduced you to a Belfast woman taking on quite the challenge.

Ali Simonds, or Maine Lakes Mermaid as she calls herself, is on a mission yet again to swim in 31 different Maine lakes in 31 days.

It’s all part of the Cross for LifeFlight - LifeFlight of Maine’s biggest fundraiser.

LifeFlight of Maine is the state’s only emergency medical helicopter service.

Now in its 25th year, LifeFlight of Maine has served more than 36,000 patients.

Each August, Simonds takes the plunge in honor of her father, who passed away in 2019 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

“Maine is full of beautiful places and wild places that you might need this assistance in. I feel so passionately about supporting this service,” she said.

Simonds has swam in 17 lakes so far this month. She’s on track to swim in her 200th Maine lake, which will most likely happen in September.

Her goal is to raise $1,000, or more.

“I have 1,500 total lakes to swim so for the foreseeable future, I will be doing 31 legs in 31 days in August for LifeFlight,” she explained.

You can support Simonds in her mission by donating to her fundraiser.

