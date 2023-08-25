Maine Hello: Thousands of students move into UMaine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A soggy day didn’t dampen the spirits of first year students preparing to spread their wings and fly into college life.

Around 2,000 students moved into the dorms on the Orono and Machias campuses Friday for Maine Hello.

There were mini fridges, closet organizers, and desk lamps as far as the eye could see.

All the building blocks for collegiate success.

“I’m feeling pretty wonderful. I’ve met a lot of cool people. And the excitement and nervousness are battling a little bit, but I think we’re gonna have a good time,” explained Izaac Frazier, first year student.

Maine Hello kicks off a weekend of orientation activities for the new students who make up the class of 2027.

Lots of emotions on campus... here’s wishing the best of luck to all those students as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

