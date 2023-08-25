Hampden police asking for your help to solve hit and run crash
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden police are asking for help in connection with a hit and run crash Thursday night.
Public safety officials posting on Facebook that the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 202 and Coldbrook Rd around 10:45 in the evening.
They say there was significant damage.
Officers would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle that left the scene.
They are looking for a black 2011-2014 GMC Sierra, and police say it should have significant front end damage.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 862-4000 or email Sergeant Bill Miller at wmiller@hampdenmaine.gov
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.