Hampden police asking for your help to solve hit and run crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden police are asking for help in connection with a hit and run crash Thursday night.

Public safety officials posting on Facebook that the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 202 and Coldbrook Rd around 10:45 in the evening.

They say there was significant damage.

Officers would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle that left the scene.

They are looking for a black 2011-2014 GMC Sierra, and police say it should have significant front end damage.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 862-4000 or email Sergeant Bill Miller at wmiller@hampdenmaine.gov

