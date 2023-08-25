Crown of Maine Balloon Festival kicks off weekend of events

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The 20th Annual Crown of Maine Balloon Festival began their weekend of events on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The opening events included an opening ceremony, live music from the Star City Syndicate, food and craft vendors, and a mass ascension.

The opening ceremony included a traditional ribbon burning. Jordyn Madore, a co-chair for the Crown of Maine Balloon Festival, commented on the significance of this tradition. ”Everybody’s heard of a ribbon cutting but a ribbon burning is really unique to hot air balloons, and it’s exactly what it sounds like,” Madore explains. “Each year we have a pilot of the year - this year it’s Randy Lee - and he’ll be setting up his basket and his burner and he’ll be burning a ribbon to commemorate the start of the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest this year.”

People attend the festival from across the state of Maine and Canada. “We have dozens of community organizations that are all volunteering their time to put together this event for all of our community members but also for those from away to come and enjoy and really get to know what it’s like to be a part of Aroostook County in the summer,” Madore states.

Seth Bailey, a hot air balloon pilot, traveled to the event from Nova Scotia, Canada. He explains that the event is important to passing on the tradition of hot air ballooning. “I grew up in a town that had a balloon festival. I’ve been around balloons since I was about 7 years old,” Bailey says. “Ballooning is a small sport and we love the sport that we’re involved in. All of us have an inspirational story of how we got involved and part of ballooning is passing on that inspiration to another generation. "

Bailey also expressed the importance of the ballooning community. “We get to hang out with our balloon pilot friends, so its kind of split between the pleasure of the crowd and just being with people that we like to be with and enjoy the hobby that we have,” says Bailey.

The balloon festival will take place from August 24 - 27, with mass ascensions, vendors and live music occurring throughout the weekend. The full schedule of events can be found here.

