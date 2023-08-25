Cherryfield animal shelter receives surprise donation, changing name

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield will now be known as the Ark Pope Memorial Animal Shelter.

This is following a donation from Lyman Pope Jr that will provide the rest of the funding needed to help the shelter finish its new building.

The non-profit, no-kill shelter has been around since 1984 and a new facility was desperately needed.

Some aspects of the new home include more community rooms, more than double the number of dog kennels and an easier cleaning process.

The donation will also allow the shelter to hire more staff and increase staff wages.

We’re told that the donation came as a complete surprise.

”Amazing, we cried a little bit the shelter manager cried a little bit it was very cool and very out of the blue for such a large donation,” said Dani Bauer, manager of operations.

There isn’t a set date for the completion of the new building.

But we’re told the shelter is planning a grand opening once it’s ready.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.