Central maine business getting ready for fall weddings

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The month of September is just a few days away, marking the end and the start of a new season filled with love.

“Weddings are huge in fall in Maine. September and October are our two busiest months,” Samulus-Getchell said.

Robin Samalus-Getchell, owner of Robin’s Nest in Downtown Waterville says they already have 16 upcoming weddings on the books this year.

“It’s funny, florists are usually last on the list so, you know the venue is picked, the dress is picked, the food is picked, all of those sorts of things are chosen and then florist comes last,” Samalus-Getchell said.

Luckily for the last-minute brides, she says they are able to accommodate as soon as 8 weeks before their special day.

“Roses are still very popular for weddings, dahlias are a really popular fall flower, peonies in the spring. Colors can vary but we see a lot of like sorts of the neutrals, the creams,” Samulus-Getchell said.

While an in-person consultation is preferred, she says they can find other ways to accommodate.

“We can get started though with emails, most brides have a Pinterest page, we ask them to send up photos from there, and brides who don’t know what they want, we can usually tell what they want by looking at their inspiration board,” Samalus-Getchell said.

With over 25 years as a floral designer, Samulus-Getchell says she recognizes how special the day is.

“They are my weddings; I always call them my wedding. and my team is the same way, there is no room for error, it is one day, and every detail is really really important. and we pay attention to every single one of those details,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.