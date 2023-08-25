Book discussion in Downtown Bangor talks about letters that inspired leadership

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local bookstore held a book signing and talk about a novel that involved an important conversation between two women during the height of the covid-19 pandemic.

One of those women is Governor Janet Mills.

At the Bookspace in downtown Bangor, the University of Maine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy, moderated the book called ‘In other words, leadership’ written by Author Shannon A. Mullen.

The book discusses leadership and connection between Mills and Ashirah Knapp.

Ashirah decided to write to Mills during the pandemic, discussing what her and her family went through during the lockdown, however she encouraged and thanked Mills for her grace during such a difficult time.

During the talk Mills reflected on the difficult period, but she said the letters exchanged between the two helped her navigate through the pandemic.

Ferrini-Mundy said she’s grateful for the reflective novel because now it puts current days in a different perspective.

“The governor wisely commented on the end of the correspondents with Ashirah, we have more work to do to get this pandemic behind us,” said Ferrini-Mundy.

“For me reading the book made it clear that the pandemic is not behind us, the book just brings it all back and then it causes at least for me some reflection on what the world is like right now.”

The free event gave locals a sneak peek at the heartfelt and moving story.

If you’re interested in purchasing the book you can find it at The Briar Patch in Downtown Bangor.

