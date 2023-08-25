Bomb threats briefly evacuate Walgreens stores throughout Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police responded to bomb threats at multiple Walgreens stores in Maine on Thursday.

No explosive devices were found in any stores.

In Portland, police responded to the Walgreens on Marginal Way just after 11 a.m. after a threat was called in to the store manager.

The store was evacuated, and police searched the area but didn’t find anything dangerous.

In Windham, police were called to the Walgreens on Roosevelt Trail just after 11:30 for a threat claiming there was a bomb inside the building.

Again, nothing was found, though a neighboring business was also evacuated while police searched.

Both Portland and Windham police said there were similar threats around the same time at several other Walgreens in Maine.

