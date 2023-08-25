Bomb Squad responds to Maine Walgreens over suspicious package

TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are on the scene of a suspicious package at a Maine Walgreens a day after numerous threats were made.

Officials say someone dropped a suspicious package off at a FedEx Drop Box located at a Topsham Walgreens.

Employees at the Walgreens on Mallett Drive called law enforcement after numerous bomb threats were made against locations across the state.

The Walgreens location has since been evacuated and is closed.

The Maine State Police Bomb Squad and Bomb Squad technicians have responded to investigate the incident.

