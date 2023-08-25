The 136th Piscataquis Valley Fair is underway

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Piscataquis Valley Fair is underway in Dover-Foxcroft.

It runs through Sunday.

Rides, games, and lots of tractor pulling opened the 136th season of the fair.

There’s also plenty of entertainment.

Friday night Riff Johnson, Dakota, and Crazy Train: The Ozzy Experience will take the stage.

It is $8 to get in and $2 for kids ages 5 to 12.

A full schedule of events can be found at https://piscataquisvalleyfair.com/

