USS Augusta to Commission in Eastport, Maine

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - The USS Augusta will be commissioned in Eastport next month.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 30th.

The Navy combat ship is the second ship to be named after the city of Augusta, the easternmost state capital in the U.S.

Chief Justice Leigh Saufley, President and Dean of University of Maine School of Law, will be the sponsor at the ceremony.

Following the commissioning, USS Augusta will travel to its homeport of San Diego.

The selection of Augusta as the ship’s namesake, the easternmost state capital in the U.S., recognizes the value of Maine’s maritime history and landscape.

The state’s rugged Atlantic coast is home to fishermen, lobstermen, and a thriving maritime industry that is testament to Maine’s enduring contributions to the nation.

