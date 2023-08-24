State authorities search for missing Waterville man

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State authorities are now leading a search for a missing Waterville man.

Waterville police say they got word that John Lessard, 42, may have gone into the Kennebec River near the north end of the riverwalk on Aug. 21.

They received the tip just before 6 a.m. that day and began an extensive search and rescue operation, however there was no sign of Lessard.

The Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol are now leading the search.

Air assets, boats and diving operations are now underway.

If anyone has any information on Lessard or may have been in the area on Aug. 21, you’re asked to call Waterville police at 680-4700.

