Rain Returns Tonight & Sticks Around Through Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is not moving off into the Atlantic. Skies will remain mostly clear for the first half of the night. Clouds and showers will spread across the region from the west as an area of low pressure moves out of the Great Lakes. Most of our region will have rain arriving after midnight early Friday morning. The rain will be off and on for most of the day, and there will be some downpours. Highs on Friday will also only be in the 60s.

Rainfall totals will be highest along the coast where 1-2″ will be possible. The farther inland, the lower the totals will be with some spots over the County expecting less than a half an inch.

There will be some lingering downpours along the coast early Saturday morning before the rain moves out by mid-morning. There will be a cold front that will move through Saturday afternoon and will bring the chance for a few showers & storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The second half of the weekend will be much better. Sunday will have a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the 60s and low 70s. There will also be an isolated risk of a shower or two.

Dry and mostly sunny conditions are expected by early next week. There will be another low that will bring more rain by Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain spreading from west to east. Lows will be mostly in the 50s with a southerly wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain along with a few downpours. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy SE wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Early morning downpours with some sun by the afternoon. There will be an isolated risk of a shower or storm into the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing into the afternoon with showers arriving overnight. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

