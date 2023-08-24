Pingree on tour to highlight importance of art in Maine communities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I’m always really proud to bring people from Washington to see what we’re doing here in Maine.,” said Congresswoman Chellie Pengree.

Maine has a visitor from D.C.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is hosting National Endowment for the Arts Chair, Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson for a visit to a few Maine communities, including Rockland and Portland; to shed light on these areas and their arts scenes.

“One of the things we particularly want to be able to show up in Maine is how arts funding from the federal government can really impact rural communities, communities that are going through transformational times, whether it’s the loss of manufacturing businesses or changes in the fishing industry. These are great examples of how a little bit of investment can really go a long way and really change a community’s economic base, but also really engage the community into the arts in all variety of ways,” said Pingree.

Their first stop was in Waterville for a tour of Waterville Creates, to show how federal funding supports community-based arts and cultural organizations in Maine.

“The chairwoman does a really great job on a national scale, but sometimes you can’t explain to somebody what you can show to somebody. I love coming to this facility because there’s so much going on here and it really exemplifies what we want to see happening in towns around the country. And it’s really been transformational for Waterville.”

As Waterville Creates includes the Waterville Opera House, Maine Film Center, and Ticonic Gallery and Studios, the organization and its locations is a feast for the senses and creativity.

Dr. Jackson said, “This center is remarkable in that there’s so many different art forms that are available here. The fact that it has “Creates” in the name and that it’s active, speaks to a place that is alive, that is thriving. And that’s really wonderful to see. This is the first stop on a couple of days together and it’s fantastic. And I’m excited to see the rest of what’s ahead, but this is such an inspirational way to start.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.