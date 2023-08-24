Passamaquoddy Tribe to receive federal funding to help restore fish access to migratory and spawning habitats

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Passamaquoddy Tribe will receive more than $7.7 million in federal funding to restore fish access to migratory and spawning habitats.

The grant comes from the Federal Highway Administration.

The money will be used will replace four road-stream culverts in Downeast Maine.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the replacement of these road-stream culverts in Washington County will open 265 salmon habitat units, more than 76-hundred acres of alewife spawning habitat, and more than 45 miles of spawning and migratory habitat for a variety of fish species.

You can read their full statement below.

Today, U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that the Passamaquoddy Tribe will receive $7,741,450 in federal funding to restore fish access to migratory and spawning habitats. The grant from the Federal Highway Administration will replace four road-stream culverts in Downeast Maine, which will benefit a variety of fish species including Atlantic salmon, rainbow smelt, river herring, and American shad.

“Maine fish have long held cultural and economic significance for our state and the Pasamaquoddy Tribe,” said Senators Collins and King. “This federal funding will ensure that a variety of Maine fish, which are cornerstones of our ecosystem, have the ability to access critical migratory and spawning habitats. We’re grateful for this investment in the strength of Maine’s wildlife population.”

The replacement of these road-stream culverts in Washington County will open 265 salmon habitat units, 7,631 acres of alewife spawning habitat, and over 45 miles of spawning and migratory habitat for a variety of fish species.

Senators Collins and King have previously supported programs to ease fish migration routes. Recently, they also secured more than $22 million to remove dams and install fish ladders in the Penobscot and St. Croix Rivers allowing the endangered Atlantic salmon, along with other fish species and wildlife, to move along migrations routes with ease.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.