Motorcyclist dies after getting pinned under car in North Yarmouth

Officials say Pepin died of his injuries shortly after reaching Maine Medical Center.
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A New Gloucester man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a van in North Yarmouth Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty-three-year-old Dustin Pepin was riding his motorcycle north on Gray Road at around 3:30 p.m. when he collided with a Ford Econoline utility van driven by a 74-year-old Portland resident.

The van driver was reportedly making a right-hand turn from Mill Road onto Gray Road, also heading north when the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Pepin tried to go around the van.

Investigators say Pepin hit the front driver’s side corner of the van, before the motorcycle slid onto its side.

Both Pepin, who was wearing a helmet at the time, and the motorcycle skidded into oncoming traffic. A car driven by a 60-year-old Yarmouth woman drove over Pepin as he slid into her path, trapping him underneath.

Crews with North Yarmouth Fire and Rescue reportedly used airbags to lift the Yarmouth woman’s VW Golf to get Pepin to Maine Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries.

Officials say Pepin died of his injuries shortly after reaching Maine Medical Center. The sheriff’s office say neither speed nor substance use appear to factor in to the crash, which remains under investigation.

