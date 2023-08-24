Massive yacht turns heads along Portland waterfront
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is known for its waterfront, and places like Portland are certainly no stranger to massive cruise ships and luxury yachts.
But a boat that has been docked in Portland for the last several days is certainly turning some heads.
The “Rising Sun” is owned by billionaire media mogul David Geffen. The so-called giga-yacht is one of the 20 largest yachts in the world.
It is 452 feet long, and five stories high with 82 rooms, a spa, a movie theater, a wine cellar and a full-sized basketball court. It staffs a crew of 45 people.
Many people have been heading to the Portland waterfront just to get a look.
