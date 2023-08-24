Maine Savings purchases Hampden church, plans to renovate

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden Congregational Church has new owners with a new vision.

“Maine Savings had a shared vision to really be able to embrace this historic property in Hampden,” says Maine Savings Federal Credit Union CEO & President Vanessa Madore.

The long-term plan is to convert the church into a community building.

Madore explains their plans as, “We envision the use of this beautiful historic Hampden Congregational Church futuristically as a community center. We’ve had inquiries to do weddings here, funerals here. It has incredible acoustics, and we wish to welcome back incredible music groups here.”

Alongside personal events, the space will serve as a place for organizations like the Scouts and choirs to meet.

Not only does the credit union want to create a new community center, but also preserve the history that the church holds.

“It’s our history. And if we lose sight of our history, then we lose sight of the path forward. So, when there’s an opportunity to make sure that a steward in the community can preserve that history, and bring it back to its idealistic charm, that is what we seek to do,” says Madore.

The church is currently registered as a historic building, which creates some boundaries as to what Maine Savings can and cannot do when renovating.

The building’s history includes the Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard, which has lived in the church for 3 decades.

“Right now, we’re serving between 60 and 70 families a week. When school starts up again, we will send home approximately 100 bags every Friday afternoon to students in grades pre-K through eighth throughout RSU 22 at all the different schools,” explains director Sue Hahn.

“We are tremendously excited about this transition, absolutely. Maine Savings has supported the Food Cupboard literally for decades,” says Hahn. Not only has Maine Savings supported the Food Cupboard, but they have also participated in and contributed to the Maine Credit Union League’s Ending Hunger Campaign.

According to the online listing, the building and adjacent parsonage the credit union closed on is listed at $640,000.Maine Savings say they have a list of to-dos before their vision becomes a reality.

“We want to be able to bring it up to code for ADA standards, we’re going to be adding a three-stop elevator which will be transformative for the property,” says Madore of the timeline. “This particular component, the church for the community center is on the historic registry, so it’s going to take a period of time for us to work with them in partnership to be able to make the updates that we so choose and welcome the community.”

Overall, Maine Savings will be approaching this project with consideration to the food pantry and community at large.

Madore explains it as, “This is not a small project, either in time, scope, or finance and so it was very thoughtfully executed over a period of time. We want to do it the right way at the right time to meet the needs.”

Because of the current circumstances, Madore says the renovations will not be finished until at least next summer. In the meantime, the Food Cupboard’s open hours and availability will not be disrupted by the process.

