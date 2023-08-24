Investigators identify people killed in Maine plane crash

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators have identified the two people who died when a small plane crashed in Litchfield on Tuesday.

Investigators said the Wiggins Airways plane was being used for a training flight when it crashed. Thursday, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said the instructing pilot was James Shepherd-Kegal, 69 of North Yarmouth and the student pilot was Jumaane Omar Stanley Melville, 37 of St. Petersburg, Florida.

On August 22, 2023, at approximately 5:44 p.m. the Augusta Regional Communications Center took several 911 calls from residents in the area of 340 Oak Hill Road in Litchfield that a plane had crashed and a loud explosion was heard. Deputy Elijah Curtis arrived in the area and quickly determined in fact there was a plane that had crashed, and it was evident there were no survivors. There were some trees that appears to have the tops cut off and the impact on the ground was less than 100 yards away. The debris field was approximately 200 yards long and 50 feet wide.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) are now investigating.

Investigators were still on scene Thursday with clean-up expected to last into Friday.

