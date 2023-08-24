Holden’s Ed Davis falls to Biaggio Ali Walsh by technical knockout

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WABI) - Holden’s Ed Davis faced Biaggio Ali Walsh on the main card of the Professional Fighters League playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

Davis battled Muhammad Ali’s grandson in an amateur lightweight bout.

Ali Walsh won by technical knockout in the second round with a big right hand barrage.

Davis sported shorts and a pre-fight shirt that honored his gym teammate, Bryce Basso.

Basso passed away at age 17 after falling at Acadia National Park in April.

