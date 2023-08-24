The Dirigo Experience continues to build connections in its second year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In its second year The Dirigo Experience has grown almost double in size.

It’s hosted by Pine Tree Camp and is for kids ages 7-15 who are deaf or are hard of hearing.

“Kids in Maine are often the only one having the same experience like me. The only one in their schools, and they don’t have an opportunity to meet other deaf kids, other deaf adults,” said Director of Interpreting Services Joshua Seal.

“And so, camp provides that for them. That’s what this this experience,” said Pine Tree Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson.

The camp runs for a week and is full of plenty of things to do.

“You can go fishing, you can go swimming, you can go to the barn,” said Jayson, a 12-year-old camper.

But perhaps one of the ways it’s able to impact campers the most is through the community it creates.

“This is my family. So, coming here I get to see my family and it just calms me down because I could see other people I missed,” said 15-year-old camper Ace Winship.

“It’s good to interact with kids that are close to your age and have the same disability as you because if you’re more like seen, I guess,” Winship added.

The camp has an open-door policy. As in its nearly 80-year history they’ve never turned a single person away because of inability to pay.

