Childcare center licensed to care for 106 children closes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”This past Friday is the day I decided I have no other choice, On Monday, I have to break this news...” Rossignol said.

Parents of about 100 children in Aroostook County will now have to find an alternative care for their children.

That’s because Miss Jordyn’s Child Development Center had to close their doors.

“On Tuesday, the day I submit payroll, we had $7,000 in our checking account and zero in our savings. Payroll each week is $11 to $12 thousand dollars,” Rossignol said.

For the third time, Jordyn Rossignol, owner of the childcare center says she has had to rely on her parents to cover the gap, an unsustainable measure.

“We participate in the childcare subsidy program which help pay for children who need help pay for their care, and we are over a month behind in getting those payments,” Rossignol said.

Rossignol says childcare centers like hers are left with no other options but to close.

“It needs to be the same sort of public outcry that we did years ago when we funded K to 12. When we funded K to 12, we made huge steps to bettering our public education system,” she said.

Gov Mills signed the second part of the state’s two-year budget In June. The budget allocated nearly $60 million to childcare. Senate President Troy Jackson says it could have helped childcare centers like Rossignol’s.

“I think this makes it very clear that state government has to do more for childcare across the state,” Jackson said.

President Jackson says childcare issues need to be a priority to all parties.

“It shouldn’t make a bit of difference what party you are registered with, people have children, they have kids they need childcare, Democrat, Republican people have businesses that needs workers, but again, when the state has resources, it all comes down to what you want to put those resources in. For me it was childcare, housing... for others it was income tax cuts,” president Jackson said.

“Now these parents who are out of work are going to be collecting unemployment for the state and they are going to be on social programs, that they now need so the effects are massive,” Rossignol said.

