Canton man sentenced for attempting to send explicit photos to minor

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Canton man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to nearly two years behind bars for attempting to send obscene material to a minor.

According to court records, in September 2019, 52-year-old Dale Carr began chatting with an undercover FBI agent posing as a 13-year-old girl in an online chatroom.

Over the course of several weeks, court records say Carr repeatedly asked for sexually explicit photos and expressed an interest in having sex with her.

In October 2019, we’re told he sent an explicit photo of himself.

Carr pleaded guilty in January of this year.

Thursday, a judge sentenced him to 21 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.