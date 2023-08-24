Bangor Police seek information on Oak Grove Cemetery vandalism

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for help identifying those involved in recent criminal mischief at Oak Grove Cemetery on Finson Road in Bangor.

They say damage was done to headstones, grave markers, and a mausoleum.

Anyone with information on the identity of the people in these photos is asked to contact Detective Jordan Perry at 947-7384.

You can email him at jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov.

You may also leave an anonymous message on Bangor Police’s tip line at 942-7382, extension 3.

Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Bangor school officials working to improve attendance
Gavel
Canton man sentenced for attempting to send explicit photos to minor
Oak Grove Cemetery
Bangor Police seek information on Oak Grove Cemetery vandalism
Bangor High School
Bangor School Department advances communication methods ahead of school year