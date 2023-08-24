Bangor Police seek information on Oak Grove Cemetery vandalism

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for help identifying those involved in recent criminal mischief at Oak Grove Cemetery on Finson Road in Bangor.

They say damage was done to headstones, grave markers, and a mausoleum.

Anyone with information on the identity of the people in these photos is asked to contact Detective Jordan Perry at 947-7384.

You can email him at jordan.perry@bangormaine.gov.

You may also leave an anonymous message on Bangor Police’s tip line at 942-7382, extension 3.

