Another Beautiful Day Today, Rainy & Cool Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today. We’ll start the day with lots of sunshine followed by a few clouds moving in during the afternoon as low-pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-70s to near 80°. Skies will turn cloudy tonight with a chance of scattered showers moving in after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s to near 60°.

Low pressure is then forecast to move out of the Great Lakes Region and into Southern New England Friday bringing us a rainy and cool end to the work week. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain developing from west to east across the state Friday morning and continuing through the afternoon and evening hours. The combination of the clouds and rain will keep us on the cooler side with highs only in the upper 50s to mid-60s Friday afternoon. Average rainfall totals of .5″ to 1″ can be expected for most spots by Saturday morning with higher amounts of 1″-2″ possible for areas closer to the coast and across southern parts of the state. Rain will still be possible Saturday morning especially over eastern parts of the state as low pressure moves away from the area. Our weather will remain unsettled during the day Saturday however, as a cold front is forecast to cross the state. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. It’ll be humid with dewpoints in the 60s. Saturday’s high temperatures will reach the upper 60s to mid-70s. Upper-level energy will move to our east on Sunday. With it still in the vicinity... we could still see a few showers Sunday especially during the morning with the best chance being over northern and eastern locales. Otherwise it looks like our Sunday will be decent with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. High pressure will build in and bring us a beautiful day Monday with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 74°-80°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Scattered showers possible after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Light south wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Cooler with highs between 59°-66°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Rain possible early especially eastern areas then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers possible, mainly over northern and eastern areas. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

