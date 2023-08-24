11 people detained after search warrant executed on Brewer home

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer police tells TV5 that 11 people were detained after a search warrant was executed on a home on State St. in Brewer last night.

During the search, officers found an undisclosed amount of illegal drugs and firearms.

There are charges pending against the individuals for drug violations, drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

The warrant was a result of a 2-month-long investigation

No names are being released at this time

