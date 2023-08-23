Wilton teens accused of burglarizing Farmington businesses

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington Police say two male teenagers are facing charges after burglarizing some Farmington businesses last week.

Officials say a 13 and 14 year old from Wilton who’s names are not being released have been charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief.

Police say the break-ins happened on Front Street at three businesses and the attempted burglary of a fourth on Aug. 15.

We’re told an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from some of the businesses.

Farmington police say they are still searching for a third suspect.

Three men charged following drug search warrant

