Wilton teens accused of burglarizing Farmington businesses

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Farmington Police say two male teenagers are facing charges after burglarizing some Farmington businesses last week.

Officials say a 13 and 14 year old from Wilton who’s names are not being released have been charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief.

Police say the break-ins happened on Front Street at three businesses and the attempted burglary of a fourth on Aug. 15.

We’re told an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from some of the businesses.

Farmington police say they are still searching for a third suspect.

