Seasonable & Dry Thursday. Rain Returns Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies remain clear as high pressure continues to sit over the region. A few fair-weather cumulus clouds have developed and will fizzle out after sunset. There is a weak cold front that will slide into the Crown of Maine by early evening. This will produce a few isolated showers but with dry air in place, this will limit the chance of most of the showers reaching the ground. Overnight lows will be much warmer than last night with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s over the north to the low to mid 50s elsewhere.

By Thursday, the high will begin to move into the Atlantic and clouds will increase later in the day ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. This low will move out of the Great Lakes during the day Thursday and bring rain to the region by Thursday night, until early Saturday morning. The wettest day will be Friday a steady rain with a few downpours will be possible all day. Highs on Friday will also only be in the 60s.

Rainfall totals will be highest along the coast where 1-2″ will be possible. The farther inland, the lower the totals will be with some spots over the County expecting less than a half an inch.

Conditions will improve by the weekend as the low moves out and high pressure will slide back in. The weekend will have more sunshine but will not feel like Summer as highs will only be in the 60s and low 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Unsettled weather is expected early next week. This will be due in part to what is currently Tropical Storm Franklin that will bring impacts to Hispaniola over the next few days. Will be watching the track of this by the middle part of next week. It does look like a cold front will help to steer Franklin away from our coast. Temperatures will continue to be below average with most only in the 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain showers will move in overnight. Winds turning out of the south at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Early morning showers with some sun by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing into the afternoon with showers arriving overnight. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.