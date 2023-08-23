Rural Maine communities awarded federal funds to strengthen economic opportunity

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - More than a dozen Maine organizations have been awarded $11 million in Federal funding to help strengthen economic opportunity in rural communities.

“These historic investments will restore Maine’s heritage industries, enhance our outdoor economy, increase our resiliency to climate change, and create good paying jobs in our rural communities,” said Governor Janet Mills.

Mills and Senator Susan Collins and Northern Border Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Chris Saunders announced Wednesday awards to 16 Maine organizations worth $11 million.

NBRC helps boost economic development in rural communities in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.

The awards are part of the NBRC’s catalyst program, funded by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Commission’s Federal appropriation.

Also announced Wednesday, $44 million in awards for projects across all NBRC member states, that’s the single largest grant round since the Commission was established in 2008.

Senator Collins says this funding will give northern communities the tools they need to prosper and provide opportunities.

“To show our young people they can stay right there in rural Maine and get good jobs and have the access they need,” said Collins.

Other Maine projects selected for funding include $750,000 to help redevelop the former East Millinocket mill site, climate resiliency enhancements in Stonington, and infrastructure improvements in Greenville.

“The town of Greenville will use its grant from NBRC to expand public roads and parking, sewer and water lines and storm water management systems to support the development of 26-units of workforce housing near the CA Dean Northern Light Hospital. Working together, town officials, community members and nonprofit organizations are building infrastructure to attract healthcare workers and their families to the beautiful Moosehead Lake region,” said Mills.

Also receiving funding is the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composite Center in Orono.

They’ve been awarded $1 million to establish a new manufacturing center called the “GEM Gateway” that will help connect Maine people with career opportunities in critical fields.

“We’re just delighted with this award, and very proud of the fact that we’d be able with our factory of the future to take our heritage industry of forestry and look at new and innovative ways to use products and materials in a host of applications that can all make a difference within the infrastructure for the state of Maine, and beyond,” said University of Maine President and University of Maine System Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Joan Ferrini-Mundy. “So, this research and development that will be made possible in this facility is absolutely critical for our state and we’re grateful for these funds.”

“We may be bringing the resources from the federal government to find your work but it’s the leadership that you’re showing in your communities that make these great things happen and gives us all tremendous hope that life in Maine is going to be really bright for the future,” said NBRC Federal Co-Chair Chris Saunders.

A full list of Maine organizations receiving funding can be found below and a detailed description of the awards can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.