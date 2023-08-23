Route 302 in Naples back open after car ends up suspended in power lines

By WMTW
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NAPLES, Maine - Police say that driver inattention or distraction was likely a factor in a crash Monday night in Naples.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Route 302.

Dispatchers say a car ended up suspended off the ground, held up by power lines.

Police say the Waterford man who was driving and his dog both walked away from the crash.

