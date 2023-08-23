A portion of Griffin Road will be closed Thursday
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor area motorists take note.
A heavily traveled portion of Griffin Road will be closed Thursday.
Bangor Public Works tells TV5 they will be closing Griffin Road from Broadway to Kenduskeag Avenue with roadwork starting at 6:30 a.m.
Detours will be in place.
Please avoid this area and follow all signage.
If you have questions or concerns call 992-4500.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.