A portion of Griffin Road will be closed Thursday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor area motorists take note.

A heavily traveled portion of Griffin Road will be closed Thursday.

Bangor Public Works tells TV5 they will be closing Griffin Road from Broadway to Kenduskeag Avenue with roadwork starting at 6:30 a.m.

Detours will be in place.

Please avoid this area and follow all signage.

If you have questions or concerns call 992-4500.

