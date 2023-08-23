A portion of Griffin Road will be closed Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor area motorists take note.

A heavily traveled portion of Griffin Road will be closed Thursday.

Bangor Public Works tells TV5 they will be closing Griffin Road from Broadway to Kenduskeag Avenue with roadwork starting at 6:30 a.m.

Detours will be in place.

Please avoid this area and follow all signage.

If you have questions or concerns call 992-4500.

