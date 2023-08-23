Plenty of Sunshine Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains in control today, providing us with another beautiful day. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing to the low to mid-70s this afternoon. A weak cold front approaching from the north may give far northern Maine a few isolated showers this afternoon otherwise a dry day is expected. Skies will be clear tonight with lows dropping to the mid-40s to near 50° north and low to mid-50s elsewhere.

High pressure will slide to our east on Thursday. We’ll start the day with lots of sunshine followed by a few clouds moving in during the afternoon as low-pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures on Thursday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Low pressure is then forecast to move into the region Friday bringing us some showery weather to end the work week. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers throughout the day Friday. The combination of the clouds and showers will keep us on the cooler side with highs only in the low to mid-60s Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals of .25″ to .75″ by later Friday night, look like a good bet for most spots. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday which will keep the clouds and chance for showers going into the start of the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. Upper level energy will move to our east on Sunday. With it still in the vicinity... we could still see a few showers during the day Sunday. Otherwise it looks like our Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Today: Plenty of sunshine. Highs between 71°-77°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 46°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs between 72°-79°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Showers likely. Cool with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.