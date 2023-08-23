Multiple organizations in Maine to receive millions of dollars from NBRC

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - 16 organizations in Maine are receiving $11 million from the Northern Border Regional Commission.

Governor Mills, Senator Collins and others will make that announcement Wednesday morning at the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center in Orono,

The $11 million investment is part of the NBRC’s Catalyst Program.

The Northern Border Regional Commission is a Federal-State partnership. Their mission is to help alleviate economic distress and encourage private sector job creation in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.

