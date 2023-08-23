Missing ‘Hannaford Cat’ is back home

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - We have a very exciting update to a story we brought you a few weeks ago about a lost cat from Madison.

Rascal, also known as the Hannaford Cat, is home!

We spoke to Rascal’s owner, Ernestine Shemwell, who posted the good news to facebook.

Shemwell says that Rascal was found in Anson and with the help of animal control they were able to bring Rascal home.

Aside from a few scratches from another cat in the home she was kept in, Rascal is okay.

Rascal is going to be inside until she goes to the vet and has some time to distress from the situation, but she should be back at the store soon!

Rascal has been missing since July 15.

