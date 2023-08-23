Missing ‘Hannaford Cat’ is back home

Rascal "Hannaford Cat"
Rascal "Hannaford Cat"(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - We have a very exciting update to a story we brought you a few weeks ago about a lost cat from Madison.

Rascal, also known as the Hannaford Cat, is home!

We spoke to Rascal’s owner, Ernestine Shemwell, who posted the good news to facebook.

Shemwell says that Rascal was found in Anson and with the help of animal control they were able to bring Rascal home.

Aside from a few scratches from another cat in the home she was kept in, Rascal is okay.

Rascal is going to be inside until she goes to the vet and has some time to distress from the situation, but she should be back at the store soon!

Rascal has been missing since July 15.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Healthy Living with Northern Light Health
Healthy Living with northern Light Health: Breast feeding
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Breast feeding
K9 Lucy
Knox County Sheriff’s office adds new furry team member
Home Sales MGN
Demand for homes in Maine remains high but sales dip