Man arrested for involvement in May shooting
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting back in May.
Waterville police say 21-year-old Christopher Manigat was taken into custody Saturday.
They responded to Silver Street Extension in May for a man shot in the leg.
Police say a man was seen fleeing the scene but wasn’t located that day.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was uncooperative with the investigation.
After several months of investigation they were able to identify Manigat as a person of interest and arrest him.
Manigat is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
He’s being held at Kennebec County Jail.
