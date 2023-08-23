Man arrested for involvement in May shooting

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting back in May.

Waterville police say 21-year-old Christopher Manigat was taken into custody Saturday.

They responded to Silver Street Extension in May for a man shot in the leg.

Police say a man was seen fleeing the scene but wasn’t located that day.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was uncooperative with the investigation.

After several months of investigation they were able to identify Manigat as a person of interest and arrest him.

Manigat is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

He’s being held at Kennebec County Jail.

