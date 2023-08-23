Knox County Sheriff’s office adds new furry team member

K9 Lucy
K9 Lucy(Knox County Sheriffs Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has added a new member to the team.

Meet K9 Lucy.

K9 Lucy
K9 Lucy(Knox County Sheriff's Office)

She’s a 12-week old golden retriever, who was donated to the Sheriff’s Office by a local resident.

K9 Lucy and her handler will be training to be certified in tracking.

In addition, they will be helping in searches for individuals who may have become lost. The team will also be used for searching and tracking suspects who may have fled a crime scene.

If you see K9 Lucy and Deputy Taylor out and about, feel free to say hello.

