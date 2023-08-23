Demand for homes in Maine remains high but sales dip

Maine (WABI) - Demand for homes in Maine remains high, but so do prices... which is slowing sales.

The Maine Association of Realtors says the median sales price of a home in Maine last month was $380,000.

That’s up more than 7% from July of last year.

Sales on July 3 decreased almost 21% compared to a year ago.

Officials tell TV5 there are still plenty of buyers out there, the issue is inventory.

Nationally sales dipped more than 16% last month.

