Demand for homes in Maine remains high but sales dip
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Demand for homes in Maine remains high, but so do prices... which is slowing sales.
The Maine Association of Realtors says the median sales price of a home in Maine last month was $380,000.
That’s up more than 7% from July of last year.
Sales on July 3 decreased almost 21% compared to a year ago.
Officials tell TV5 there are still plenty of buyers out there, the issue is inventory.
Nationally sales dipped more than 16% last month.
