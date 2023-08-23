Demand for homes in Maine remains high but sales dip

Home Sales MGN
Home Sales MGN(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Demand for homes in Maine remains high, but so do prices... which is slowing sales.

The Maine Association of Realtors says the median sales price of a home in Maine last month was $380,000.

That’s up more than 7% from July of last year.

Sales on July 3 decreased almost 21% compared to a year ago.

Officials tell TV5 there are still plenty of buyers out there, the issue is inventory.

Nationally sales dipped more than 16% last month.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Multiple organizations in Maine to receive millions of dollars from NBRC
Road Construction
A portion of Griffin Road will be closed Thursday
Police lights generic
Wilton teens accused of burglarizing Farmington businesses
The closure of Miss Jordyn’s Child Development Center will leave around 100 children without...
Another Maine daycare falls victim to financial hardship