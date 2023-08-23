D-Max’s Mini Golf Fundraiser helps support Brewer Community School Snack Fund

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Dorian “D-Max” Pillsbury has a passion for fundraising for local causes.

Traditions Golf Club and Learning Center was the site for his latest event.

Wednesday’s D-Max’s Mini Golf Fundraiser is helping out the Brewer Community School Snack Fund.

25% of the mini golf proceeds from 4-8 p.m. went to the cause.

“I love fundraising to see the smiles on kids’ faces and make sure that they get snacks and everything they need for school. It’s right before school, and I want to make sure that kids can get ice cream, mini golf, and just have the best time before school. It takes a lot of work to fundraise, but I know it’s worth it,” said Pillsbury.

