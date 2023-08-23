D-Max’s Mini Golf Fundraiser helps support Brewer Community School Snack Fund

Traditions Golf Club and Learning Center hosts event
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Dorian “D-Max” Pillsbury has a passion for fundraising for local causes.

Traditions Golf Club and Learning Center hosts event
Traditions Golf Club and Learning Center hosts event(WABI)

Traditions Golf Club and Learning Center was the site for his latest event.

Wednesday’s D-Max’s Mini Golf Fundraiser is helping out the Brewer Community School Snack Fund.

25% of the mini golf proceeds from 4-8 p.m. went to the cause.

“I love fundraising to see the smiles on kids’ faces and make sure that they get snacks and everything they need for school. It’s right before school, and I want to make sure that kids can get ice cream, mini golf, and just have the best time before school. It takes a lot of work to fundraise, but I know it’s worth it,” said Pillsbury.

You can check out more from D-Max on the D-Max Merch Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Kickoff is Saturday at 2 p.m.
Brewer football prepares for Witches vs. Witches game in Salem, Mass.
Duke, Kansas, UCONN make list
Cooper Flagg announces first three official visits
Seven teams in action
Brewer hosts preseason volleyball play day
Lara Kirkby hugs Coach Abbott after Maine's 1-0 win over Rhode Island
Late goal gives Maine Soccer their second win of the season