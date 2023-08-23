Cooper Flagg announces first three official visits

Duke, Kansas, UCONN make list
By Ben Barr
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTVERDE, Fla. (WABI) - Newport’s Cooper Flagg recently announced he’s moving up to the Class of 2024, leaving him with one more year of prep basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Now, Flagg knows where he will be making his first three official visits to college campuses.

Duke, Kansas, UCONN make list
Duke, Kansas, UCONN make list(WABI)

The five-star recruit announced on his Instagram story that he’s going to visit Duke, Kansas, and UCONN as he continues to consider his future in college basketball.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Seven teams in action
Brewer hosts preseason volleyball play day
Lara Kirkby hugs Coach Abbott after Maine's 1-0 win over Rhode Island
Late goal gives Maine Soccer their second win of the season
Little League World Series 2023
Maine loses to Pennsylvania, eliminated from Little League World Series
Maine Field Hockey cuts the ribbon
University of Maine cuts the ribbon for new field hockey complex