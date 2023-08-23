Cooper Flagg announces first three official visits

MONTVERDE, Fla. (WABI) - Newport’s Cooper Flagg recently announced he’s moving up to the Class of 2024, leaving him with one more year of prep basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Now, Flagg knows where he will be making his first three official visits to college campuses.

Duke, Kansas, UCONN make list (WABI)

The five-star recruit announced on his Instagram story that he’s going to visit Duke, Kansas, and UCONN as he continues to consider his future in college basketball.

