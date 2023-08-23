Community gives back big during Orono movie theater fundraiser

Black Bear Cinemas
Black Bear Cinemas(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Thanks to the generosity of the community and an Orono movie theater, someone will have their wish come true.

Recently, we told you about Black Bear Cinemas holding their grand opening.

The owners told us one of their goals is to give back as often as possible.

Thanks to their fundraising during their grand opening, they were able to raise $7,000 for the Make A Wish Foundation.

That’s enough to grant a wish for a recipient.

Black Bear Cinemas is thanking the community for their support.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

