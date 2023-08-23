Brewer football prepares for Witches vs. Witches game in Salem, Mass.

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Witches are pumped up for a brand-new football season.

Kickoff is Saturday at 2 p.m. (WABI)

“The goal always is to go undefeated, but realistically just win as many games as we can, try as hard as we can, and hope for the best. The strength is probably in the offensive line right now, although our backfield looks pretty strong too,” said Joshua Bradley, senior right tackle/nose guard.

“We’ve been putting a lot of work in at practices, lifts, everything. Our team’s strong this year,” said Hunter Merrithew, senior running back/linebacker.

They’re starting their schedule with brand-new rivalry game: the Ken Perrone Witch’s Cauldron Game at Salem High School in Massachusetts.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot. It’s going to be a lot of fun and cool to go down there. It’s something that not many teams do. I don’t know if any team’s done it from Maine to go down to Mass, football-wise, to play. It’s going to be really cool. It’s going to be a dope experience,” said Bradley.

Brewer will be taking the bus down on Saturday at 8 a.m. for the Witches vs. Witches matchup later that day.

“It’s different football. We’re going to have to learn there, but we’re going to put in our all and try to win. I think our longest game is like an hour and 30 minutes, so going that long and waking up that early is going to be tough getting ready, but I think we can do it,” said Merrithew.

They’re ready for the trip to start the fall.

“Let’s get ‘er done. Let’s go,” said Merrithew.

Saturday’s kickoff between Brewer and Salem is at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.