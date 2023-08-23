Another Maine daycare falls victim to financial hardship

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Some parents in Aroostook County are now scurrying to find childcare after another daycare announced their decision to close for business.

The closure of Miss Jordyn’s Child Development Center will leave around 100 children without care.

This is a reflection of a national trend with childcare centers being forced to close due to challenges with low supply of childcare workers, cost of inflation for staff and services.

Owner Jordyn Rossignol says this decision was her last option and is based on financial reasons.

“Even with tuition from parents we can’t afford to stay open. We are not covering payroll. We can’t charge more to our parents. Our monthly daycare costs are more than most people’s mortgages, so we can’t raise our rates. We don’t get the kind of reimbursement we need from the state for child care subsidy programs, it’s just everything has gone up. The cost of living has doubled so without significant public investment, this childcare field will die,” said Rossignol.

Rossignol said she is working with the Aroostook County Action Program in the hopes of transitioning some of the youngsters into their programs.

She said she is also working with ACAP in the hopes they will have employment opportunities for her staff.

