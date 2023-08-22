Waterville man accused of being involved in shooting in May

Christopher Manigat
Christopher Manigat(Kennebec County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting back in May.

Waterville police say 21-year-old Christopher Manigat was taken into custody Saturday.

They responded to Silver Street Extension in May for a man shot in the leg.

Police say a man was seen fleeing the scene but wasn’t located that day.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was uncooperative with the investigation.

After several months of investigation they were able to identify Manigat as a person of interest and arrest him.

Manigat is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

He’s being held at Kennebec County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

High pressure will bring another sunny & dry day Wednesday.
Sunny & 70s Again Tomorrow
Pebbles
Furry Friends at 4: Pebbles
WABI TV5 4pm News
Furry Friends at 4: Pebbles
Costco construction in Scarborough
Maine’s first Costco is taking shape, now set to open this year