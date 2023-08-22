Sunshine & Comfy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - North/northwest winds have ushered a drier, more comfortable air mass into the state behind the cold front that moved through yesterday. This combined with high pressure building into the area will make for a beautiful day today. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the 70s and dew points in the 40s to low 50s. Clear skies and light winds will lead to a cool night tonight with lows dropping to the 40s for most locales.

A weak cold front will approach from the north on Wednesday. This may give far northern Maine a few showers during the afternoon otherwise high pressure will continue to bring some gorgeous weather to the area Wednesday as well. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. High pressure will slide to our east on Thursday. We’ll start the day with lots of sunshine followed by a few clouds moving in during the afternoon as low-pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s. Low pressure is then forecast to move into the region Friday bringing us some showery weather to end the work week. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers throughout the day Friday. The combination of the clouds and showers will keep us on the cooler side with highs only in the low to mid-60s Friday afternoon. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday which will keep the clouds and chance for showers going into the start of the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny and comfy! Highs between 70°-79°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 42°-52°. Light northwest wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 71°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Showers likely. More humid. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.