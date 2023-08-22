Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding hundreds of missing people after the deadly wildfires
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Prosecutors say witness in Trump’s classified documents case retracted false testimony
This booking photo shows Devyn Michaels, 45, who is accused of killing her boyfriend.
Woman accused of killing boyfriend, leaving headless body for his mother to find
Route 302 in Naples back open after car ends up suspended in power lines
Route 302 in Naples back open after car ends up suspended in power lines
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years